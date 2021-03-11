By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates are laying out a plan for ticket sales now that fans are allowed back in PNC Park.
PNC Park will open at a 20 percent capacity to kick off the season. The first round of tickets will be for the first 12 home games.
The club said it's making tickets available on roughly a month-to-month basis in order to manage inventory.
The first phase begins online Thursday and is a presale for season ticketholders.
Other fans like suite holders, corporate partners and social media followers will be allowed to buy tickets. The club says those fans will be notified with dates, times and other details.
Then the rest of the tickets will go on sale to the general public March 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online or by calling 1-800-BUY-BUCS.