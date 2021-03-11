PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It has been one year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the race to vaccinate is ramping up on a daily, if not hourly, basis.

Today will mark another major milestone: teachers will begin to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

This is the first step in an effort to get students back into the classroom.

It’s a day so many teachers have been waiting for and it’s estimated that around 3,000 teachers and staff with Pittsburgh Public Schools could be getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Heinz Field on Thursday.

The clinic is another partnership between Heinz Field, the Steelers, and Giant Eagle.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools officials, anyone who works with students first and foremost will be getting the vaccine.

Giant Eagle says it is complementing Pennsylvania’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine plan for teachers with the Pfizer vaccine now that teachers have been moved to Phase 1A.

They also say that Pittsburgh Public Schools have been talking to school leaders to schedule appointments for teachers and staff who aren’t included in the initial phase of the state’s vaccination plan.

The clinic at Heinz Field begins at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and there will be another clinic for teachers at Heinz Field on Friday.

In the meantime, Giant Eagle is expecting to get another vaccine shipment in the coming days that would open up more appointments for teachers and staff who qualify next week.