PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain showers arrive this morning and then more widespread and even heavy rain at times this afternoon and evening. Most areas picking up less than .50″ of rainfall.
Wind gusts will be around 25-30 mph and there could even be a rumble or two of thunder.
Rain wraps up early tomorrow morning and highs stay above normal near 60.
We have a seasonable weekend on tap with highs in the upper 40s and partly cloudy skies behind the cold front.
More seasonable weather is expected to stick around through the start of the week with a few more rain showers arriving.
