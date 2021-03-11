By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN (KDKA) – The Salvation Army "Monessen Worship and Service Center" is looking to lend a helping hand to local students.
They’re distributing monthly “College Survival Kits.”
Those kits contain dry goods such as pasta, soup, and canned fruits.
There will also be goods that will be useful during the pandemic, including hand soap and sanitizer.
Students will be able to pick up a kit from noon until 5:00 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month.
In order to get a kit, the student will need a valid college ID to prove they are a student.