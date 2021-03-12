By: KDKA-TV News Staff
6,000 people are expected to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Dick's Sporting Goods' headquarters in Coraopolis on Friday.
It's the second mass vaccination clinic offered in a partnership between Dick's and Allegheny Health Network.
David Holmberg, CEO of Highmark Health says by the end of Friday, they will have vaccinated 160,000 people in total.
David Holmberg, CEO of Highmark Health says by the end of Friday, they will have vaccinated 160,000 people in total.

"We've now exceeded the number of people we've tested for COVID with the numnber of people who are getting vaccines, so we've hit an inflection point. These kind of events are the way to do it," Holmberg said.
Holmberg says he wants large events like this to set an example for the rest of the country.