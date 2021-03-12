By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County says help with rent and utilities for residents is coming soon.
The Allegheny County emergency rental assistance application will be available next week.
The application will be on the county's website here on March 15. There's also a form you can fill out to sign up for email or text updates.
For those who don’t have access to the internet, there are seven drop-in centers beginning March 15. You can find those locations here.