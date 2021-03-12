CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Warhol will be among those honored with a historical marker.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Andy Warhol will be honored with a Pennsylvania historical marker.

His will be one of 23 new markers going up around the Commonwealth.

All of them bound to last for more than 15 minutes.

Other markets in western Pennsylvania will honor the Chinese workers of Beaver Falls, jazz pianist Earl Hines, mystery writer Mary Roberts Rinehart, and slugger Stan Musial.