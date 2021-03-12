By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — California University of Pennsylvania is planning to hold a modified version of its commencement ceremonies at the end of the current spring semester.

Interim University President Robert Thorn announced the plans on Friday.

The ceremonies will be held in the University’s Convocation Center.

All graduates who attend the ceremony will receive two guest tickets. All guests must wear masks and social distancing will be implemented.

The ceremonies will be divided into three separate sessions in order to meet state-mandated occupancy/gathering limits.

The schedule will be as follows:

School of Graduate Studies — Friday, May 7, 2021 — 7:00 p.m.

College of Education and Liberal Arts — Saturday, May 8, 2021 — 10:00 a.m.

Eberly College of Science and Technology — Saturday, May 8, 2021 — 2:00 p.m.

The University says that January 2021 and May 2021 graduates will receive more information about commencement plans, and that graduates from the Class of 2020 will be invited to a special ceremony at another time.

The University says that the commencement events will also be live-streamed and that plans in place are subject to change based on public health conditions.