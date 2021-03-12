By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 296 new Coronavirus cases and 9 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 214 are confirmed from 941 PCR tests. There were 82 probable cases.
The dates of positive tests range from January 27 to March 11. Four of the new cases are more than a week old.
Of the newly-reported deaths, the dates of death ranged from February 25 to March 10. One of the deaths occurred in February. Four of the nine new deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from one year to 86 years, with a median age of 33.
There have now been 5,361 total hospitalizations and 79,450 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The countywide death toll has reached 1,731.
