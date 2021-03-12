By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KDKA) — A man and woman are facing multiple charges after being arrested in connection with a drug bust in Jefferson County.

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that 26-year-old Kareem Rock and 25-year-old Kimari Jackson were arrested and are facing numerous drug charges.

In a joint investigation by the Office of Attorney General, the Pennsylvania State Police and Jefferson County Drug Task Force, law enforcement officials seized crystal methamphetamine, morphine tables, and cocaine.

“Drug dealing is a dangerous and often violent enterprise, and we will not sit idly by while dealers traffic poison into Pennsylvania and try to profit by devastating our communities,” said Attorney General Shapiro in a press release.

In a release provided by the Attorney General’s Office, officials say State Police troopers pulled over Jackson while she was driving erratically in Jefferson County on February 6, 2021. Rock, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have to active arrest warrants related to Ohio drug charges.

When troopers searched Jackson’s vehicle, they found 560 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a vacuum-sealed container. Troopers also found keys to a Clearfield County hotel room. Upon the search of that hotel room, law enforcement officials discovered a loaded firearm as well as a stuffed animal hiding several bags of drugs.

The bags found inside the stuffed animal contained:

Two bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine

A bag containing 30.7 grams of suspected cocaine

A bag containing 150 morphine tablets

“This case is an example of outstanding police work by an individual trooper coupled with critical inter-agency communication and collaboration that resulted in the seizure of dangerous drugs and weapons and serious criminal charges filed against the individuals arrested,” said Major Jeremy Richard, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Rock and Jackson are both facing charges of Possession With Intent to Deliver and Criminal Conspiracy. Rock is also being charged with being a Felon Not To Possess a Firearm.

Rock is being held in a Jefferson County jail. Jackson turned herself in to law enforcement officers on Thursday.