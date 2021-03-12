By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene of a deadly crash in Westmoreland County.
Officials say the two-vehicle crash happened Friday on Route 30 in Unity Township. The westbound lanes are closed between the Mountain View Inn and Beatty Crossroads.
The call came in around 9 p.m.
