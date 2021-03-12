PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh is disclosing a report of sex abuse against a priest who died in 2019.
The late Charles Appel was a priest in Pittsburgh until the church disciplined him in 2001.
Bishop McConnell says the alleged abuse occurred against a child while Appel was at Sheldon Calvary Camp in Conneaut, Ohio in the late 70s and early 80s.
Appel spent five years in child prison for child porn before his death. Anyone with reports about appel is being asked to contact the Episcopal Diocese.
Bishop McConnell’s letter about the abuse can be found here.