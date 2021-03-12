By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Danielle Strother-Rush, a 34-year-old former accounting coordinator for a nonprofit organization, pleaded guilty to a charge of bank fraud.READ MORE: William Shatner To Headline Steel City Con
Strother-Rush, the former accounting coordinator for the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council, admitted that she had embezzled $321,255 over two years.READ MORE: President Biden To Direct States To Make All Adults Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine By May
The Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council is a nonprofit organization that helps increase business opportunities for minority-owned businesses.
Between August 2014 and August 2016, Strother-Rush embezzled that money in various ways, primarily she would write checks to herself from the operating accounts and forgoing the supervisor’s signature on the check. She also would make unauthorized ATM withdrawals, including at the Rivers Casino.MORE NEWS: 'We Will Keep Doing The Work:' Pitt Center For Vaccine Research Continues Fight Against COVID-19
She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15. She is facing up to 30 years in prison or fines of $1 million.