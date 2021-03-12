By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews were called to a dam in Centre County early Friday morning after a Jeep was found just beyond the spillway with the driver still inside.
The Hope Fire Company says it happened just after 4 a.m. at Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg.
Crews arrived to find a Jeep that was still running in the water beyond the spillway.
Crews arrived to find a Jeep that was still running in the water beyond the spillway.

The fire company says the driver was uncooperative and tried to drive the Jeep out while first responders were looking for other people. State Police arrived and got the driver out without further incident.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but the Hope Fire Company says the walkway over the spillway will be closed while repairs are made to the missing sections of the railing.