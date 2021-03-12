WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) — A local non-profit organization is providing services to people in need.

Driving along Lincoln Way in White Oak, you’ll see the town post office along a busy corridor. But inside, they’re delivering more than just letters and packages.

The space is also shared by the McKeesport Agape Center, an organization that provides services and support to neighbors in need.

The center also serves as a food distribution center where people, other agencies and organizations can donate supplies. KDKA’s Kym Gable talked to the couple who runs the Agape Center, Kelly and Mike Doyle.

Kelly said a big part of their mission is delivering food to families who don’t have transportation.

“When we pull up in certain neighborhoods, kids cheer that the food bank is here. If that ever happens to you once, you never stop doing this,” Kelly said.

The idea of helping others started as a Facebook page. Then the family started storing supplies and food in their home. They soon realized they needed a bigger space, so a postal contract allowed them to move into the building that also houses the USPS office.

Then the pandemic hit.

“That’s when we put messages out to the community. That’s when we found out how many people need food and a lot of it’s COVID-related. But we come to find it’s more than just that,” said Mike.

The building also houses the MAC Cafe, which serves coffee and pastries. One-hundred percent of the profits are donated to the McKeesport Agape Center. The organization is getting ready for its Easter event and is collecting donations to make sure every family has food for the holiday.

You can learn more about their mission here.

