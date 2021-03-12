By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says all Pennsylvanians in Phase 1A will be able to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments by the end of the month.

“We’re announcing our commitment to the people of Pennsylvania, for the extent that we can do it, appointments are going to be scheduled by the end of March for those in Phase 1A who want to receive a vaccine. Every single one,” said Wolf at a press conference Friday.

Wolf says the state’s acting secretary of health will issue an order later Friday that will require vaccine providers to try their best to schedule all 1A appointments by March 28. He says the state will be more transparent about future allocations so vaccine providers can schedule more appointments “with confidence.”

“I need for everyone listening today to know that by mid-April, 80 percent of our 1A population will be on track to being fully vaccinated,” said Rep. Bridget Malloy Kosierowski.

The state is also targeting frontline workers and first responders like law enforcement and grocery store workers with Johnson & Johnson doses.

It comes after President Joe Biden said he will direct states to make all adults, 18 and older, eligible for the COVID-19 vaccinations by May 1.