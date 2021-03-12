By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have reportedly signed right-handed pitcher Trevor Cahill to a $1.5 million deal.
According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the deal also has an additional $1 million in potential bonuses.
Source confirms Pirates have a $1.5 million deal with starting pitcher Trevor Cahill. Can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses.
— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) March 12, 2021
Cahill is a 12-year veteran and spent last season with the San Francisco Giants and compiled a 3.24 ERA in 11 games, six of which he started, over 25 innings.
Over 352 games in his career, Cahill has started in 225 of them.
On Thursday, the Pirates announced they plan to have fans at PNC Park on Opening Day.