CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
According to a report, the Pirates have signed Trevor Cahill.
Filed Under:MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Trevor Cahill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have reportedly signed right-handed pitcher Trevor Cahill to a $1.5 million deal.

READ MORE: Andy Warhol Among Pennsylvanians To Be Honored With Historical Marker

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the deal also has an additional $1 million in potential bonuses.

Cahill is a 12-year veteran and spent last season with the San Francisco Giants and compiled a 3.24 ERA in 11 games, six of which he started, over 25 innings.

Over 352 games in his career, Cahill has started in 225 of them.

MORE NEWS: Journalists Still Collaborating, Just Differently, After Coronavirus Pandemic Throws A Curve

On Thursday, the Pirates announced they plan to have fans at PNC Park on Opening Day.