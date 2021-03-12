By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For a second year, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Pittsburgh will be different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 mitigation efforts will remain in place, including restricting large crowds, mask-wearing mandates, social distancing, and hand-washing.

The city will also keep the restaurant and bar occupancy limits in place.

“Now is not the time to let down our guard,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “COVID-19 has forced us down a long and unwanted path, but this journey will near its end if—and only if—we maintain our discipline in fighting this virus.”

Pittsburgh Fire officials will also be conducting occupancy checks at city establishments and close any place that is violating occupancy limits.

Meanwhile, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh has been moved to the fall, with expectations it can take place on September 18, the half-way mark to St. Patrick’s Day.

Earlier this week, Allegheny County health officials warned of a possible spike that would be similar to what was seen after Halloween.

“We’re very, very close and I think this year for Memorial Day, hopefully, we’ll be able to do a lot more things that we did as we head into May, June and the summer month, as more and more people get vaccinated and we get kind of on the other side of this thing in a good way,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

Lastly, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich added that the usual enforcements will be in place for St. Patrick’s Day including strict enforcement of open container laws, underage drinking, public intoxication, and drinking and driving.