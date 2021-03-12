PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yesterday we picked up around .25″ of rainfall.

Rain showers are wrapping up for areas south of I-70 and cooler air begins to filter in behind the cold front.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Partly cloudy skies are expected today with highs in the mid-50s!

It’ll be another great day to get out and enjoy.

High pressure will build in for the rest of the day. A weak cold front will move in this weekend dropping temperatures, but we stay dry with highs back near normal and some sunshine for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The mornings will be a little chilly with lows back in the mid to upper 20s and highs near 50 with some sunshine!

Our next round of rain arrives later in the evening on Monday and lasts through Tuesday.

There’s a slight chance for a little mix but no accumulation is to be expected with highs in the mid to upper 40s and back to the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.