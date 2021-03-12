CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Hollywood legend will serve as the headliner for this year's Steel City Con.
Filed Under:Local TV, Monroeville Convention Center, Pittsburgh News, Steel City Con, William Shatner

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – As we continue to approach some sense of normal, the organizers of Steel City Con made a major announcement.

READ MORE: Former Nonprofit Accounting Coordinator Pleads Guilty To Embezzling More Than $300,000

The largest pop culture gathering at the Monroeville Convention Center will welcome as its headliner: William Shatner.

READ MORE: President Biden To Direct States To Make All Adults Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine By May

He is scheduled to attend the first two days of the convention which is set for June 11-13.

MORE NEWS: 'We Will Keep Doing The Work:' Pitt Center For Vaccine Research Continues Fight Against COVID-19

Steel City Con had been scheduled for December, then April, and postponed both times due to COVID-19.