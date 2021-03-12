By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – As we continue to approach some sense of normal, the organizers of Steel City Con made a major announcement.
The largest pop culture gathering at the Monroeville Convention Center will welcome as its headliner: William Shatner.
He is scheduled to attend the first two days of the convention which is set for June 11-13.
Steel City Con had been scheduled for December, then April, and postponed both times due to COVID-19.