By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A familiar face is returning to the black and gold.
The Steelers announced Friday that they've signed offensive lineman B.J. Finney to a one-year contract.
Finney will play his sixth NFL season in Pittsburgh after playing with the Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals last year.
He played his first four NFL seasons with the Steelers, starting 13 of the 59 games he played with the team, alternating between playing center and playing guard.
He first signed with the team as an undrafted free agent after playing college football at Kansas State and spent the first season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2016.