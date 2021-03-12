By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of repeatedly stabbing another man and chasing him through the Waterfront Giant Eagle is in custody.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: UPMC, Penguins Team Up To Begin Mass Vaccination Effort
Homestead Police say the two men who knew each other got into an argument that turned physical.READ MORE: Police Issue 6 Warnings To Pittsburgh Establishments During COVID-19 Compliance Checks
Police say Robert Rochelle stabbed the victim repeatedly, chasing him in and out of the store.
The victim was stabbed at least four times, and police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.MORE NEWS: Study: Women Report More COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Than Men
Rochelle turned himself in to police and is facing a number of charges.