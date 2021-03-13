By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 28 years ago today, the Blizzard of '93 hit the Pittsburgh area.
That was the same as Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade that year.
The parade went on despite a bunch of people not being able to make it.
Retired KDKA meteorologist Dennis Bowman kept detailed daily weather journals for decades and according to Dennis, the first flakes began falling here at 2:30 a.m. on March 13, 1993.
By the end of the day, we had 23.6″ of snow, just shy of two feet.
That total still stands as the largest one day snowfall ever in Pittsburgh.