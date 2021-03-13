By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 329 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 224 are confirmed from 921 PCR tests. There were 105 probable cases.
The dates of positive tests range from March 5 to March 12, 2021 with one of the positive cases being more than a week old.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from five months to 97 years, with a median age of 37 years.
There have now been 5,367 total hospitalizations and 79,779 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The countywide death toll has reached 1,731.
