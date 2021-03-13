By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Business stopped exactly one year ago for the North Side catering company All In Good Taste Productions.

With no events happening, the company needed to pivot quickly.

The company switched to meal deliveries and for Lent, it is trying its hand at Fish Fries.

“We decided for the Lenten season, why not do a Fish Fry every Friday? And we’ve been having wonderful success with it,” said owner Bob Sendall of All In Good Taste Productions. “We’ve been doing a period of time where you order it from 11:30 to 6:30.”

Customers are supposed to place their orders on the day before, Thursdays.

The menu calls for beer-battered fish, fresh slaw, potatoes and some homemade pickles.

All In Good Taste Productions is trying this venture this year, and if it works, they plan to keep the tradition going.