By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are currently on the scene of a three-alarm fire on the 900 block of Shadeland Avenue.
According to dispatchers, two houses are burning.
ALERT: @PghFireFighters are battling a 3-alarm residential fire on the 900 block of Shadeland Avenue. Avoid area. Multiple roads are closed. PIO is on scene. Check here for updates. pic.twitter.com/8uz5s8HPiu
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 13, 2021
Pittsburgh Public Safety is advising for residents to stay away from the area.
Multiple road closures are in place.
Reports of the fire first started emerging around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.