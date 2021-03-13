CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are currently on the scene of a three-alarm fire on the 900 block of Shadeland Avenue.

According to dispatchers, two houses are burning.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist)

Pittsburgh Public Safety is advising for residents to stay away from the area.

Multiple road closures are in place.

Reports of the fire first started emerging around 1 p.m. Saturday.

