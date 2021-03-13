PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second year in a row, the St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled because of COVID-19. But dozens of people kept up the tradition and walked the normal parade route, led by St. Patrick himself.

From the whistle of bagpipes and the beat of drums, the Irish Brigade was not but heard also, parading through the streets for St. Patrick’s Day.

“My main incentive was to just keep the tradition alive,” said Mac McCafferty, Parade chairman.

Instead of 22,000 people participating in the parade, it was a few dozen who decided to walk the route to celebrate the Patron Saint.

“It’s a big day for the city, we just really enjoy it,” said McCafferty. “It’s like our Christmas.”

And if you thought the streets wouldn’t be lined with folks ready to celebrate with them — guess again.

“We’ve been doing this for 30 years or so, we’re going to come down here no matter what,” said one parade watcher.

It’s tradition for them too.

“This is where we always watch the parade, and we weren’t going to let the pandemic ruin our record of coming down here for consecutive years,” said another watcher.

Just because you aren’t Irish – doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the day because for this holiday.

“Everybody’s Irish on this day.”

The group says they’re hoping to put on the parade in September when everybody can celebrate with them. They’re just finishing up the final details.