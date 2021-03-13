CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Employees are needed for positions with curbside pickup, home delivery, cashiers, and more.
Filed Under:Giant Eagle, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is hiring.

READ MORE: One Person Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Unity Township, Two Other Motorcycle Riders Arrested For DUI

Employees are needed for positions with curbside pickup, home delivery, cashiers, and more.

READ MORE: Remembering The Blizzard Of '93 That Brought Nearly Two Feet Of Snow To Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle is planning socially distant in-person hiring events at its stores next week.

MORE NEWS: One Person Injured In Murrysville Motorcycle Crash

For more information, click here.