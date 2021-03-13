By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a defensive Saturday morning for the female in the Hays Bald Eagle nest.
As she was incubating three eggs, a red-tailed hawk made several close flyby swipes at the nest.
Part of the reason red-tailed hawks and bald eagles have these clashes is that they both find the hills in Hays to be desirable nesting territory, causing them to close over said territories.
Last year, red-tailed hawks were about to successfully nest in the same hillside.
