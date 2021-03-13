By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Hays bald eagles defended their nest from a curious but unwanted visitor Thursday morning.
Shortly after 7 a.m., a raccoon climbed up and tried to get inside the nest perched in a tree in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Bars Prepared For Toned-Down St. Patrick's Day Celebrations
The male eagle jumped into action, flapping his wings and chasing the raccoon away. Not to be outdone, the female eagle flapped her wings a few times too.
Recently the nest was under attack from a more sinister visitor, with a great horned owl knocking an eagle from the nest twice in the last few weeks.
The eagles are currently incubating three eggs and experts said they should be hatching soon.
Catch the latest on the Hays Bald Eagle Cam!