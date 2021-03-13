By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new exhibit is opening today at the Heinz History Center.
It is called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.”
The history center said it is something they have been working on for years in partnership with the Smithsonian.
It showcases the history of how we voted, protested and engaged in politics through artifacts, activities and more.
“Our country has suffered through a pandemic and political turmoil and questions of social and racial justice are every day on the front page of the newspapers and media. Well, this exhibit helps us sort out American democracy.”
People are advised to get their tickets in advance, and masks and social distancing are required.