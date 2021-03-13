HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – An underserved community in Pittsburgh became the sight of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

UPMC teamed up with the Bethany Center in Homewood to give shots to 500 people in the community.

Similar clinics are being planned for the future and the goal was to get the vaccine to the community.

While it was once believed that the Black community was reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, those in attendance were happy to get the shot.

“Better to get the vaccine and not get the disease, then to get the disease and die,” said Thelma Jackson of the North Side.

This was a partnership between UPMC and the Bethany Baptist Church Center in Homewood.

So, why is UPMC partnering with faith-based organizations?

“The community trusts their leaders and those members all want to have shots in the arm so that they can have a vibrant community and thrive and live beyond COVID,” explained Dr. Steven Evans.

The reaction was overwhelming, with 500 shots in arms and there is a demand for more.

“This is electric,” said Rebecca Guillory Gilmore of Bethany Community Ministries. “Folks are lining up to have this vaccination and w actually had a pre-registration that overflowed.”

Those in attendance mostly agreed – the shot didn’t hurt.