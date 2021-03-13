CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Murrysville Police are investigating.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was injured overnight in a crash in Murrysville.

Westmoreland County dispatchers tell KDKA that the driver crashed around 12:45 a.m. along Sardis Road.

KDKA has been told the crash only involved the motorcycle.

Murrysville Police are investigating.