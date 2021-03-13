By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police announced Saturday that they have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred earlier this week in the North Side.
Police accuse William Howell, one of the victims taken to the hospital, of being involved in the shooting that happened on March 9.
Three men in total were shot, and all were sent to the hospital to receive treatment.
He was released from the hospital Friday afternoon and taken to the Allegheny County Jail without incident following an interview with Pittsburgh Police.
