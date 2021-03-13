PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler, more seasonable weather is back for St. Patrick’s Day celebration weekend with plenty of sunshine!

A weak cold front is to our south this morning ushering in some cooler air behind it.

High pressure will be building in behind that keeping us nice and dry with sunny skies.

Don’t forget, we spring forward Sunday morning!

We are back near average with chilly mornings ahead through Monday.

Our next round of precipitation arrives later in the evening on Monday and lasts through Tuesday.

There’s a slight chance for a little mix but no accumulation is to be expected.

Monday will be the coolest morning and afternoon with temperatures just a tad below average.

We get back to the mid-to-upper 50’s Tuesday and for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday.

Thursday, we will see another round of rain with highs above normal in the mid 50’s.

