By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is in critical condition after a severe dog attack Saturday morning.
Pittsburgh Police say that they responded to the 1000 block of Blackadore Street around 9:10 a.m. Saturday.
From there, they found a woman with injuries to her face and head and transported her to a local hospital.
Animal Care & Control took possession of the dogs involved, according to police.
Police say an initial investigation has revealed that the victim was related to the dog’s owner and that she was attempting to let the dogs out when the attack occurred.
