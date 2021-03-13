PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and first responders in Pittsburgh were prepared for a busy night Saturday, as people celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day.

Safety restrictions were in place and police were out in full force. Their main focus was making sure bars did not go overcapacity.

It’s another celebration that’s been slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s like night and day, two years ago there was standing room only, people dancing, really yucking it up and today everybody is sitting calmly, respectful,” said Heather Rattner, her husband owns William Penn Tavern.

Bars like William Penn Tavern in Shadyside and Fatheads Sallon in the South Side are typically packed with people wearing green for St. Patrick’s Day fun but large crowds were restricted, with mask-wearing and social distancing encouraged.

That didn’t stop people from enjoying the night.

“This is our favorite bar and we were like let’s stop by and get some food and drinks,” said Hannah Clausi, a customer at William Penn Tavern.

“I just wanted to spend some time with the gals for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Lena Garrett, a customer at William Penn Tavern.

“I decided to come out and have a good time with my friends,” said Matthew Fediaczko, a customer at Fatheads Saloon.

Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety urged people to stay safe. There was an abundance of police and a command post on Carson Street.

“We have 8 horses out, we have numerous motorcycle officers, bicycle officers, and plenty on foot,” said Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director.

Bars and restaurants are still operating at 50 percent capacity. Fire inspectors and officers conducted occupancy checks making sure no bars went over the limit.

“We don’t want to take one step forward and two steps back with the pandemic. Certainly, within a week or two weeks from now, we don’t want to see the cases spiking in the city or Allegheny County,” said Hissrich.

Partygoers felt lucky and made the most of the night.

“There’s always a small part of me that kind of misses the crowds and everything but I do feel a lot safer,” said Caroline Heckman, a customer at William Penn Tavern.

“People are just trying to do the best they can but they are happy to be together, I can tell,” said Rattner.

Hissrich said if a bar’s capacity became a health and fire issue, authorities would shut the place down after one warning and take action against the owner.

Usual enforcements were also in place, including open container laws, underage drinking, public intoxication, and drinking and driving.