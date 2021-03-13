By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ever believed in the luck of ladybugs?
You wouldn’t be the first Pennsylvanian who has.
A new study from Potawatomi Hotel & Casino looked at Google search analysis and categorized the most commonly searched superstitions by state across the nation.
In Pennsylvania, the most commonly searched superstition was ladybugs, according to the study.
The study also found that good luck ladybugs were most common in Florida, New Jersey and Georgia.
Ohioans and West Virginians were more likely to look up throwing salt over the shoulder, which was the most popular superstition across the country.
Other states were more focused on omens of bad luck, including Friday the 13th and “bad luck comes in threes.”