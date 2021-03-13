By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are searching for 34-year-old Shawn Bennett after he fled the scene of an inadvertent shooting in Swissvale on Saturday afternoon.READ MORE: WATCH: Red-Tailed Hawk Makes Flyby Swipes At Hays Bald Eagle Incubating Eggs
According to police, just before 4:30 p.m., they were called to a home in 2300 block of Woodstock Avenue for reports of a domestic call where Bennett fired a shotgun and struck a 17-year-old female in the arm.
The female was in the residence above the dispute when she was struck with the bullet. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.READ MORE: U.S. Department Of Justice Seeking $3.2 Million From Coal Mines Owned By W. Va. Governor
Bennett fled the scene before the police arrived.
It is believed he may be driving an older, white Ford SUV with blue rims, and a Pennsylvania license plate reading LDZ-3027.MORE NEWS: Traffic Stop Turns Into Recovery Of Gun, Cash, And Several Unopened Scratch-Off Lottery Packs
Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.