HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — The trial has begun for a West Virginia woman accused of making up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her child in a shopping mall.
News outlets report opening statements were conducted Thursday in the case of 25-year-old Santana Renee Adams of Milton, who is charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident.READ MORE: Man Arrested For Pulling Out A Knife Near WVU Campus
Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old daughter at a mall in Barboursville in April 2019.READ MORE: W. Va. Governor Jim Justice Marks Unreported Coronavirus Deaths
Her story unraveled when no witnesses were found and surveillance video didn’t support her claims.
The man was released from jail and Adams was charged.MORE NEWS: Don't Lose Or Throw Away Your Coronavirus Vaccination Card, Pittsburgh-Area Doctor Says
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)