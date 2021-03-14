By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DARLINGTON (KDKA) — The White Thorn Lodge Family Nudist Park announced that they will reopen for the 2021 season after having remained closed last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The park recently announced their plans on their Facebook page.
A statement released from the park's Board of Trustees said that the park plans to open for the season on May 28 based on current COVID-19 trends.
The park says that it encourages all visitors to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test before visiting.
The park also says that all guidelines implemented by the CDC, Pa. Department of Health, and other government agencies must be adhered to while on park grounds.
Last summer, the park had to remain closed due to the pandemic.