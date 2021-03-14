By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Beaver Falls Police have confirmed they are investigating an early-morning house fire as a homicide.
Just after 6:00 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 1200 block of Shenango Road for a fire and once fire crews and police were on scene, a 26-year-old man was found dead inside.
Beaver Falls Police say this is being investigated as a homicide and they are asking for anyone that may have witnessed any kind of activity at the home between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. to contact the Beaver Falls Police or Beaver County Detectives at 724-846-7000 or 724-775-0880.
