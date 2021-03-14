By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – You can add another trophy to the case for Dan + Shay!

For the third year in a row, the duo is taking home the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. This year, they grabbed a win for their song “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber.

In 2020, they won for their song “Speechless” and in 2019, they won for their song “Tequila.”

“Thank you so much to our fans, to Justin’s fans. To everybody that voted for us, it truly means the word,” Dan Smyers said during the virtual acceptance speech.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, which were originally scheduled for January 31, 2021, were postponed to March 14, 2021.

Dan Smyers is a Wexford native and a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

You can watch the 63rd Grammy Awards tonight on KDKA at 8:00 p.m.!