PROGRAMMING NOTE:
JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Daisy Jade & Rich Walsh will return on SATURDAY, MARCH 27!READ MORE: W. Va. Magistrate Resigns After Investigation Into Allegations Of 'Inappropriate Sexual, Homophobic And Racist Comments'
Tune in at 7:30 PM on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. And again at 11 PM on Pittsburgh’s CW!READ MORE: Food Bank Holds Distribution Event 1 Year After Its First COVID-19 Response
Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
Follow us for more show updates:MORE NEWS: When Will Live Shows Return To Pittsburgh's Silent Concert Venues?