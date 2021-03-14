By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is hiring.
Employees are needed for positions with curbside pickup, home delivery, cashiers, and more.
Giant Eagle is planning socially distant in-person hiring events at its stores next week.
For more information, click here.