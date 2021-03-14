By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Hays bald eagles defended their nest from a curious but unwanted visitor Thursday morning.
Shortly after 7 a.m., a raccoon climbed up and tried to get inside the nest perched in a tree in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Sunday Skies
The male eagle jumped into action, flapping his wings and chasing the raccoon away. Not to be outdone, the female eagle flapped her wings a few times too.
Recently the nest was under attack from a more sinister visitor, with a great horned owl knocking an eagle from the nest twice in the last few weeks.
Recently the nest was under attack from a more sinister visitor, with a great horned owl knocking an eagle from the nest twice in the last few weeks.

The eagles are currently incubating three eggs and experts said they should be hatching soon.
