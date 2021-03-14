By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not quite baseball season, but there were thousands of people at PNC Park on Saturday.READ MORE: Beaver Co. Family Nudist Park Announces Plans To Reopen For 2021 Season
They were there to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.READ MORE: Jubilee Ministries Feeds Nearly 3,000 Families At Lawrence Co. Food Distribution Event
The clinic is part of the ongoing partnership between Highmark Health and the Pittsburgh Pirates, in an effort to get shots in arms.
“There are some happy faces and a lot of joy because people are going to be able to get on with their lives now because they are fully vaccinated,” said David Holmberg, CEO of Highmark Health.MORE NEWS: Historic Lawrence Co. Log Cabin Damaged By Fire
Highmark leaders say even though people are getting their second vaccine dose, it’s still important to wear a mask and mitigate any potential spread of the virus.