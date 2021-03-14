By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's another beautiful day for Mister Rogers.
"It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers" won "Best Historical Album" during the afternoon ceremony of the 63rd Grammy Awards.
Released in February of 2020, the compilation album includes music from the WQED show including “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” “You Are Special” and “Today is a Very Special Day.”
While the soundtrack to the 2019 biopic "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" was nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack, but the award ended up going to the soundtrack to the film "JoJo Rabbit."
