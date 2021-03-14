By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was killed overnight in a crash in Murrysville.
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, 24-year-old Robert Mahan was riding his motorcycle on Sardis Road just after 2:00 a.m. when he crossed the center line while going around a turn and struck an oncoming vehicle.
Mahan was not wearing a helmet during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Murrysville Police Department investigated the crash.