By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This morning, several people in Western Pennsylvania woke up to see the sky lit up by a mysterious trail of light.
One KDKA viewer observed the phenomenon near the Waterworks Mall around 6 a.m. Sunday.
There have been reports of the light trail being seen in multiple states, including North Carolina and Maryland.
Initial reports are suggesting that the light trail was caused by a recent SpaceX satellite launch in Florida.
