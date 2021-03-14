CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This morning, several people in Western Pennsylvania woke up to see the sky lit up by a mysterious trail of light.

One KDKA viewer observed the phenomenon near the Waterworks Mall around 6 a.m. Sunday.

(Photo Credit: Margaret Bowen)

There have been reports of the light trail being seen in multiple states, including North Carolina and Maryland.

Initial reports are suggesting that the light trail was caused by a recent SpaceX satellite launch in Florida.

